KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR
KBR Price Performance
Shares of KBR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,061. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
KBR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KBR
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.