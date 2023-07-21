KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,061. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.