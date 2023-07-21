Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9 %

KVUE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.