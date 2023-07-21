Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 2.1 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. 7,659,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.