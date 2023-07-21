Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.73 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.
Kenvue Price Performance
Kenvue stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.
Featured Stories
