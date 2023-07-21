Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.73 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Kenvue stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

