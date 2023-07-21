Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

