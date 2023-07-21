Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 380.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.29. 5,140,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.