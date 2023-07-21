Key Financial Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,403. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $458.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.83. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

