Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,374.4% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 1,855,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,554. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

