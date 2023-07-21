Key Financial Inc Purchases 402 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,312. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.