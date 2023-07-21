Key Financial Inc Sells 1,971 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,909. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

