Key Financial Inc Sells 2,402 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,437,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

