Key Financial Inc Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.71. 37,092,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

