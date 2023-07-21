KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,164,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,777. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

