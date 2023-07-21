KeyCorp Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Atlassian Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,877,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,877,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,889 shares of company stock worth $55,601,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

