KeyCorp Raises Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $32.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

DBX stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,397,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,277,859 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

