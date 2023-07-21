Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $303,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $188,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 198,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.