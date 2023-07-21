Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $303,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $188,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 198,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
