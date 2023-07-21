Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 4,411,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,896,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $151,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

