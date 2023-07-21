Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.
Shares of KMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 4,411,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,896,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
