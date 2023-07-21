KOK Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,905.51 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $68,905.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.00 or 0.99999739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0106104 USD and is up 11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $69,637.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.