KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $5.29 million and $66,960.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.84 or 1.00010559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0106104 USD and is up 11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $69,637.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.