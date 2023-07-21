KOK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $75,676.76 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.73 or 1.00068794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0106104 USD and is up 11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $69,637.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.