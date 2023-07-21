Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

