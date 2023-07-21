Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $121.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

