Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$19,110.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$19,110.00 ($13,000.00).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26), for a total transaction of A$9,375.00 ($6,377.55).

On Monday, July 10th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$9,125.00 ($6,207.48).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Raffi Babikian acquired 300,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($51,020.41).

On Tuesday, June 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

