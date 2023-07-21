Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$19,110.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Free Report) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$19,110.00 ($13,000.00).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26), for a total transaction of A$9,375.00 ($6,377.55).
  • On Monday, July 10th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$9,125.00 ($6,207.48).
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Raffi Babikian acquired 300,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($51,020.41).
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.