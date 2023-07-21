Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

