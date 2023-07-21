Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,036,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.9 %

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of OC stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.