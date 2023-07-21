Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $294,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

