Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

