Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

