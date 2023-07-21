Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $76.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,436,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

