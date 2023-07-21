Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.08 and last traded at 0.33. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

Legion Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.33.

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It prefers to invest in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology sector.

