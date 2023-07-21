LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 927,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. 72,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 120,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.