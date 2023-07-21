Libra Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.9% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.23. The company had a trading volume of 704,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,352. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

