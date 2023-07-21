Libra Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.42. 4,733,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,174. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.