Lincoln National Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.23 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a 200 day moving average of $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

