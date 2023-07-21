Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,907 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.