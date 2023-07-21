Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.