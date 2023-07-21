Lincoln National Corp Buys 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.19 and its 200-day moving average is $237.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

