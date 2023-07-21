Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

