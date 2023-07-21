Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.