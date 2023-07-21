Lincoln National Corp Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IVE stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

