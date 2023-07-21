Lincoln National Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.29% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.25 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

