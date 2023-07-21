Lincoln National Corp Purchases 10,566 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 16.7% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

