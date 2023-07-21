Lincoln National Corp Purchases 18,537 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

