Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,623,464,000,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

