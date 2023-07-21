Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,414,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $95.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.