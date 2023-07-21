Lincoln National Corp Sells 969 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

