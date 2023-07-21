Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Linde Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LIN opened at $381.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $384.55. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

