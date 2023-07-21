Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.44. 1,195,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.59. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $385.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

