LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.38 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
