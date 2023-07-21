LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.38 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

