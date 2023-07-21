Litecoin Cash Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.59 million and $1,116.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,789,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,734,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00374076 USD and is up 41.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.